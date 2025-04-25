McLaren F1 boss fuels SILLY SEASON with driver transfer hint

McLaren Formula 1 boss Zak Brown has raised a few eyebrows after hinting at a possible future move for one of the sport's biggest names.

Last season the British outfit won their first world constructors' championship since 1998, and are already looking like a safe bet to repeat that feat again this time around.

Spearheaded by driver duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the team have opened up a 77-point gap to nearest challengers Mercedes after just five races.

Brown has no intention of splitting up his star pair any time soon, but when asked by Spanish media at the Laureus World Sports Awards earlier this week if he would ever consider re-signing former driver Carlos Sainz, his response seemingly left the door ajar for a shock return.

"If we had a spot available, we would obviously reconsider Carlos Sainz," Brown said. "But at the moment we have Lando and Oscar in the team for a couple of years.

"However, if the situation changes and Sainz becomes available, I have his number in my contacts."

Sainz still held in high regard

Sainz drove alongside Norris at McLaren for two seasons between 2019-2020, before making the move to Ferrari, where he teamed up with Charles Leclerc.

He is now racing for Williams having been replaced at the Italian giants by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton during the off-season.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the year, but did produce his best performance of the campaign at last weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, finishing eighth and picking up four much-needed points.

Piastri currently leads Norris in the drivers' championship following his victory in Jeddah, with defending champion Max Verstappen in close pursuit.

