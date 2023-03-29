Graham Shaw

Wednesday 29 March 2023 21:27 - Updated: 21:34

Lewis Hamilton's love of Ayrton Senna is well known, and the seven-time world champion paid tribute to his F1 hero yet again in Australia on Wednesday.

Hamilton recently described the late, great Brazilian icon as his "inspiration" on what would have been Senna's 63rd birthday.

Hamilton dons STUNNING Senna T-shirt

And Lewis again put Ayrton front and centre in an Instagram post he shared with his 32million followers on Wednesday.

Hamilton appeared to be in Sydney's Byron Bay area as he shared a post in which he wore an epic T-shirt with an image of Senna on it. The shirt also contained the words 'A New Star In The Sky'.

Hamilton's post included an Australian flag and the message 'Byron boys' as the Mercedes megastar enjoyed some downtime as he prepares for Sunday's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Mercedes have struggled so far to get anywhere the pace of the might Red Bull RB19, but Hamilton appeared happy and relaxed as he basked in the New South Wales sunshine.

