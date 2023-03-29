WATCH: Alpine duo Gasly and Ocon sample Supercars sensation

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 29 March 2023 15:57

Alpine duo Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon have prepared for the Australian Grand Prix this weekend with an outing in a Supercar.

The Tickford Racing Ford driven by Thomas Randle was handed over by the Australian at Calder Park on Wednesday, with Gasly and Ocon turning laps in the Mustang.

Australian Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan and Extreme E star Molly Taylor also took part in the event for the French manufacturer's sponsor, Castrol.

“That was insane! A really amazing experience the first time driving this beast,” said Gasly.

"It was a very impressive car, much different to what I’m used to driving so I definitely had a lot of fun.”

When @F1 meets @Supercars 😍



Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle took @AlpineF1Team's Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon, 🇦🇺 Jack Doohan & Rally Champion 🇦🇺 Molly Taylor to Calder Park to drive his Supercar! 🚗💨#7Motorsport pic.twitter.com/TKJ8qZrlHF — 7Sport (@7Sport) March 29, 2023

Pressure on

The pressure was on for all involved, with Randle set to take to the Albert Park Circuit in the same car on Thursday as the Supercars support billing gets underway.

“It definitely felt great, it’s cool to have that experience as the car is racing tomorrow also, so we had a big responsibility,” added Ocon.

"I love to try and experience new categories and that definitely was a lot of fun."