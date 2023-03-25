Verstappen virtual endurance return ends in drama

close global

Max Verstappen's return to virtual endurance racing with Team Redline came to a premature end when crashing out of the lead at the Virtual Sebring 12 Hours.

The Red Bull driver, who leads team-mate Sergio Perez by a single point in the F1 drivers' standings after the opening two rounds of the campaign, was leading when colliding with another competitor, with the damage too severe to continue after returning to the pits.

Verstappen had been sharing his entry with 2021 IndyCar champion and McLaren affiliate Alex Palou.

The incident comes in Verstappen's first official endurance race since labelling the Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual a 'clown show' last year.

