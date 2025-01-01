close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE statement as champion’s team switch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE statement as champion’s team switch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE statement as champion’s team switch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE statement as champion’s team switch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has delivered a departure call to Red Bull ahead of the 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton switch confirmed in official F1 statement

Lewis Hamilton’s team switch has been confirmed in an official Formula 1 statement at the beginning of the new year.

➡️ READ MORE

Tributes roll in for F1 legend after New Years announcement

Tributes from across the world of Formula 1 have poured in for a legend of the sport following a surprise New Year announcement.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the luckiest driver in 2024?

Vote for your luckiest driver of 2024!

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star reveals INSANE winter break morning routine

A recently axed Formula 1 driver has revealed his incredible morning routine ahead of his move into a new role in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Hamilton Valtteri Bottas Martin Brundle
Red Bull and Verstappen face disaster as F1 star CANCELS major appearance - GPFans Recap
GPFans Recap

Red Bull and Verstappen face disaster as F1 star CANCELS major appearance - GPFans Recap

  • December 31, 2024 23:42
Mercedes star in SHOCK statement as Ferrari confirm departure - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Mercedes star in SHOCK statement as Ferrari confirm departure - GPFans F1 Recap

  • December 30, 2024 23:55

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE statement as champion’s team switch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 12 minutes ago
GPFans F1 Awards

F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the unsung hero in 2024?

  • 1 hour ago
Features

Ricciardo return proposed as F1 prepares for MAJOR change

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans F1 Awards

F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the best team principal in 2024?

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

Mercedes star delivers exit statement in social media tribute

  • Yesterday 18:59
Latest F1 News

Hamilton switch confirmed in official F1 statement

  • Yesterday 17:55
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x