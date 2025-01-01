Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE statement as champion’s team switch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Verstappen delivers Red Bull DEPARTURE statement as champion’s team switch confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has delivered a departure call to Red Bull ahead of the 2025 season.
Hamilton switch confirmed in official F1 statement
Lewis Hamilton’s team switch has been confirmed in an official Formula 1 statement at the beginning of the new year.
Tributes roll in for F1 legend after New Years announcement
Tributes from across the world of Formula 1 have poured in for a legend of the sport following a surprise New Year announcement.
F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the luckiest driver in 2024?
Vote for your luckiest driver of 2024!
F1 star reveals INSANE winter break morning routine
A recently axed Formula 1 driver has revealed his incredible morning routine ahead of his move into a new role in 2025.
