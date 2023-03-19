Graham Shaw

Sunday 19 March 2023 16:55 - Updated: 16:57

Lewis Hamilton may have to consider yet another Hollywood icon for that eagerly-anticipated new F1 movie - none other than Will Smith.

The Men In Black star was absent from last weekend's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, a year on from the slap that was heard around the world on Chris Rock. He received a 10-year ban for that controversial moment.

But the 54-year-old, an Oscar winner himself in the past, was on the grid in Jeddah ahead of Sunday's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Will Smith would love F1 movie role

Smith was interviewed by Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle during his regular pre-race gridwalk. For starters he confirmed is absolutely TEAM LEWIS, remaining a big supporter of Hamilton despite the seven-time world champion's troubled start to the 2023 season. He gushed "that's my guy".

Hamilton of course is in the process of putting together a new F1 movie with Brad Pitt among others, and he recently revealed that casting is under way. Smith was asked if he'd like to be involved. He does have one major concern...

"I haven't been asked yet, but I would love to. I might have to work on this gut though, it doesn't fit in the car too well."

It's fair to say Will Smith is Team Lewis...😅🙌 pic.twitter.com/mdRYuiL8Z7 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 19, 2023

Hamilton was starting from P7 on the grid after another miserable qualifying session on Saturday, but at least he still has major celebrity support as he looks to turn things round in the under-performing Mercedes W14.