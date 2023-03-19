Szafnauer 'asked around paddock' for Gasly advice

Ewan Gale

Sunday 19 March 2023 12:31

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer has revealed he 'asked around the paddock' in order to "look after" Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman made the switch from AlphaTauri over the winter to embark on his first F1 journey without Red Bull backing.

The change creates an all-French brigade at the Enstone and Viry-based outfit alongside Esteban Ocon, with whom Gasly has had to consistently water down concerns over past frictions.

Asked if he had been impressed with Gasly's temperament since joining the team, Szafnauer told Sky Sports F1: "I didn't know Pierre that well so I had to ask around the paddock.

"He is a lovely guy and if you look after him, he is fast. So we are trying to look after him."

Gasly 'enjoying' Alpine life

Gasly endured a difficult start to life with Alpine when qualifying last for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, but pulled it back to finish ninth and secure points.

"He is enjoying being with us, we are enjoying having him," added Szafnauer.

"He is very comfortable, there is more to come."