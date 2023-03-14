Ralf Schumacher DELETES Instagram post poking fun at Guenther Steiner

Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 14 March 2023 18:57 - Updated: 19:06

Ralf Schumacher has deleted an Instagram post in which he appeared to poke fun at Guenther Steiner's appearance, claiming "it was just a bit of fun".

It is well known that former F1 driver Schumacher, brother of Ferrari great Michael, has been no fan of the way his nephew Mick was handled by Steiner while he was at Haas in 2022.

Mick's difficult season was portrayed graphically on the recent Season 5 of the hit F1 Netflix show 'Drive to Survive'. Complete with growing frustration and F-bombs from Steiner.

His uncle has been vocal in expressing his dismay, explaining: "I expect a grown man to treat a young man differently. I think the young man could have been motivated better".

Mick Schumacher had a tough 2022 at Haas

Earlier this week Ralf, now one of the sport's most famous TV analysts with Sky Deutschland, took what appeared to be fresh shot at Steiner in an Instagram post. This time about his appearance.

In it he posted a picture of Guenther with a particularly pained expression on his face, alongside a new cosmetic cream which Ralf said he is about to bring onto the market. The suggestion clearly was that Steiner should try some...

"With wrinkles and dry skin, I can only recommend Gunther my new cosmetic. At least you can still do something," said Schumacher.

Ralf on why he deleted Steiner post

Hours later though Ralf was back on Instagram to explain why he subsequently deleted the post. He said it had split opinion and he wanted to end any discussion or controversy.

He revealed: "Yeah, I actually deleted the post because I guess it was just a joke. I found it funny, others found it funny, others not so much and I don't want any more discussion on that point really, because that wasn't the point, it was just a bit of fun. That was it.

"I don't want to come across as angry, but I deleted it because it didn't make sense (not to delete it). It's in the past now and all is well. I hope you all have nice evening, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

