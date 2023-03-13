close global

F1 had a very special link to the Oscars in Los Angeles on Sunday night as Michelle Yeoh - partner of Jean Todt - made history at the 95th Academy Awards.

The 60-year-old Yeah became the first Asian woman ever to win the Oscar for Best Actress for her epic role in 2022 film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Jean Todt elated by Yeoh Oscars win

The 77-year-old Todt accompanied Michelle to the glittering ceremony in Tinseltown and was clearly elated as his long-time partner crowned her glittering career in style.

She was voted winner in a star-studded field which included Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and Andrea Riseborough.

The former Ferrari team principal has become a red carpet regular at all the major ceremonies in awards season, including the BAFTAs in London last month.

Yeoh wore a sleeveless white Dior gown while Todt donned a black tuxedo for the glittering occasion in Hollywod.

Todt and Yeoh have been together for around two decades now, having become an item during his glory years as Ferrari team principal.

Rumour has it a certain Michael Schumacher helped Todt woo the Malaysian superstar, and he and Michelle are great friends with the Schumacher family.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' is just the latest in a long line of stellar performances from Yeoh. Her resume also includes her spectacular performance in the 2000 classic 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'.

