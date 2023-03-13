Marko clarifies Aston Martin copying 'joke'

Sam Hall

Monday 13 March 2023 07:50

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has moved to clarify comments regarding the legality of Aston Martin's AMR23.

Fernando Alonso took advantage of Aston Martin's impressive new machinery to stand on the podium on his first appearance for the Silverstone-based team.

Aston Martin finished seventh in the constructors' standings last term but has made strides forward during the winter months, with its progress aided by technical director Dan Fallows - a signing from Red Bull.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez completed Red Bull's first one-two result at an F1 season-opening race.

Speaking after the event, both Marko and Perez made comment that 'three Red Bulls' had featured on the podium, given the similarities between the RB19 and AMR23.

Asked by Formel1.de if he had any data to back these claims, Marko said: “No, not at all. And that’s not meant to be an accusation either.

“Those are just joking remarks. If you look in the field, the Aston Martin is the car most similar to the Red Bull.”

Last year, Aston Martin faced accusations of copying after arriving in Spain with a car the closely resembled the Red Bull RB18.

In response to this, personnel on the Red Bull pit wall positioned green cans of energy drink, a nod to the 'green Red Bull' nickname handed to the car.

