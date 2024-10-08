Schumacher F1 DISADVANTAGE revealed as German suffers setback

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher has been told he is facing a huge disadvantage if he does not return to the grid in 2025.

Schumacher previously raced in F1 in 2021 and 2022, driving for Haas alongside Nikita Mazepin and later Kevin Magnussen.

Despite being a Formula 2 champion, Schumacher largely failed to impress, and at the end of 2022, was given his marching orders by Haas, who opted for a more experienced driver for the 2023 season.

Since then, Schumacher has remained in and around the F1 paddock hopeful of a return to the grid, but one is yet to materialise.

Mick Schumacher is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes

Mick (R) alongside uncle Ralf (L) Schumacher

Will Mick Schumacher return to F1?

If he does not come back next year, former German F1 driver Christian Danner believes it could be the end of the road due to the fact he would then face a disadvantage - losing the current advantage he has over upcoming young talent in that he has driven under these regulations previously.

"The motto was: now or never," Danner told BILD. "If he is not part of Formula 1 in 2025, the train has left the station.

"There are too many good young drivers coming up for that and in 2026 he will lose the advantage of knowing the cars due to the new technical regulations."

Jack Doohan will race for Alpine in 2025 and not Mick Schumacher

Schumacher has, of course, been dealt a few setbacks in his pursuit of a return to F1.

Most recently this came after BILD claimed that Audi had 'decided' on Valtteri Bottas for 2025 alongside Nico Hulkenberg, leaving no vacancy for the German.

Earlier this year, Schumacher was also in contention for the Alpine seat alongside Pierre Gasly.

However, instead, Alpine opted for their former junior driver Jack Doohan, with the Australian set to line up on the grid full-time next season.

Where Schumacher goes from here in terms of F1, remains a mystery. Other options may have to be explored.

