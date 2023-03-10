Russell and Chadwick join Haaland on prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Ewan Gale

Friday 10 March 2023 13:18

Mercedes driver George Russell and Williams Academy driver Jamie Chadwick have been recognised in Forbes' 30 Under 30 Europe Sports and Games Class of 2023.

Russell has paved his way to success in F1 having spent three years with Williams educating himself in the sport.

The Briton secured the German manufacturer's only victory of 2022 in Brazil and is regarded as one of the new golden generation of young F1 talent.

Chadwick is a trailblazer for the next wave of female talent in motor racing having secured three consecutive W Series titles.

Now she tackles Indy NXT with Andretti Autosport, the second-tier of American single-seater racing, hoping to take a step into the big time.

The final list compiled by Forbes spotlights the next generation of game changers across the worlds of sport and gaming and comprises of 12 athletes, nine entrepreneurs, four game developers, three sports business professionals and two esports athletes.

Also on the list are Manchester City and Norway football striker Erling Haaland, tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz and back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jovic.