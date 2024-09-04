Mercedes F1 star faces nervous wait following Hamilton replacement confirmation
Mercedes F1 star faces nervous wait following Hamilton replacement confirmation
A Mercedes Formula 1 star may be nervous about the security of their role at the team following the signing of Kimi Antonelli for 2025 to replace Lewis Hamilton.
The Italian youngster made his F1 debut during FP1 at Monza, initially setting impressive times during his opening stint last weekend.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake
However, Antonelli pushed his Mercedes too far and suffered a dramatic crash at Parabolica, giving the mechanics a huge repair job prior to FP2.
Team boss Toto Wolff has since remained supportive of his driver, with the team announcing his promotion the following morning at the Italian Grand Prix.
READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks
What does Kimi Antonelli’s promotion mean for George Russell?
Before Antonelli’s signing, Wolff publicly declared his intentions to entice Max Verstappen to the team, naming him as their number one target.
Whilst the Red Bull star was not tempted to jump ship for next season, Wolff has stated that 2026 remains a ‘possibility’ for the Dutchman.
If Mercedes are successful in acquiring Verstappen’s signature this means they will have to make a tough decision between retaining George Russell or Antonelli.
Furthermore, if Antonelli’s junior pedigree is an indicator of his talent, Russell may be at risk of being dislodged from the team should Verstappen make the shock switch.
READ MORE: Why Hamilton was the REAL winner at Monza over any other driver
Speaking on Sky F1, Martin Brundle revealed that Russell will be nervously examining the situation after Antonelli’s promotion.
“George has got to be slightly nervously looking at all of that,” Brundle said.
“Clearly Toto Wolff is hugely invested personally in Kimi Antonelli and with him making these overtures to Max Verstappen, you’re right three into two doesn’t go.”
“I think George will occasionally be looking over his shoulder at all of that wondering where he stands but meanwhile he is the Mercedes Benz team leader at a time when they really seem to be coming good again.”
READ MORE: Verstappen's Mercedes talks indicates TROUBLE for F1 star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton replacement SNUBBED by Ferrari before Mercedes signing
- 18 minutes ago
F1 legend warns McLaren could DESTROY star driver in team orders row
- 1 hour ago
Troubled Horner admits Red Bull ‘exposed’ as titles in jeopardy
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes F1 star faces nervous wait following Hamilton replacement confirmation
- 2 hours ago
Vettel comeback decision REVEALED after months of rumours
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation
- Today 16:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov