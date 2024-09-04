Mercedes F1 star faces nervous wait following Hamilton replacement confirmation

A Mercedes Formula 1 star may be nervous about the security of their role at the team following the signing of Kimi Antonelli for 2025 to replace Lewis Hamilton.

The Italian youngster made his F1 debut during FP1 at Monza, initially setting impressive times during his opening stint last weekend.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner reveals Red Bull ‘trust’ issues as team chief DEMANDS FIA investigation

WATCH: Norris warns Piastri over risky overtake

However, Antonelli pushed his Mercedes too far and suffered a dramatic crash at Parabolica, giving the mechanics a huge repair job prior to FP2.

Team boss Toto Wolff has since remained supportive of his driver, with the team announcing his promotion the following morning at the Italian Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli crashed on his F1 debut

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

READ MORE: FIA announce verdict on controversial McLaren legal checks

What does Kimi Antonelli’s promotion mean for George Russell?

Before Antonelli’s signing, Wolff publicly declared his intentions to entice Max Verstappen to the team, naming him as their number one target.

Whilst the Red Bull star was not tempted to jump ship for next season, Wolff has stated that 2026 remains a ‘possibility’ for the Dutchman.

If Mercedes are successful in acquiring Verstappen’s signature this means they will have to make a tough decision between retaining George Russell or Antonelli.

Furthermore, if Antonelli’s junior pedigree is an indicator of his talent, Russell may be at risk of being dislodged from the team should Verstappen make the shock switch.

READ MORE: Why Hamilton was the REAL winner at Monza over any other driver

How will George Russell contend with Antonelli's arrival?

Speaking on Sky F1, Martin Brundle revealed that Russell will be nervously examining the situation after Antonelli’s promotion.

“George has got to be slightly nervously looking at all of that,” Brundle said.

“Clearly Toto Wolff is hugely invested personally in Kimi Antonelli and with him making these overtures to Max Verstappen, you’re right three into two doesn’t go.”

“I think George will occasionally be looking over his shoulder at all of that wondering where he stands but meanwhile he is the Mercedes Benz team leader at a time when they really seem to be coming good again.”

READ MORE: Verstappen's Mercedes talks indicates TROUBLE for F1 star

Related