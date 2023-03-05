Leclerc heartbreak as engine problem costs podium shot

Sam Hall

Sunday 5 March 2023 16:19 - Updated: 16:36

Charles Leclerc has endured a heartbreaking retirement from the Bahrain Grand Prix on lap 40.

The Ferrari driver was lapping in the podium positions for the majority of the race and appeared set to collect silverware.

This was until his Ferrari lost power and crawled to a halt on the run to the final two corners on lap 40.

In a radio message that sparked memories of France last year, Leclerc was heard saying: "No, no, no, no.

"What happened guys? No power."

His car was able to be recovered under the virtual safety car, with no need for a wider interruption from the full safety car.

Leclerc pre-race issues

Ferrari has confirmed that the retirement was caused by an engine failure, stating, "We lost the engine."

This problem comes after the team replaced the energy store and control electronics in Leclerc's car ahead of the race.