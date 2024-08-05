Ferrari legend reveals ‘saddest day of his life’ after near-fatal accident

Former Ferrari star and F1 winner Felipe Massa has discussed the impact of a horrifying crash at the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix.

During qualifying in Budapest a spring broke loose from the car of Rubens Barrichello and hit Massa's helmet at over 250 km/h.

Massa immediately lost consciousness and was promptly flown to hospital, where he was treated for nine days - two of which were in an induced coma.

The Ferrari star would miss the remainder of the 2009 season as he underwent plastic surgery to restore the area of his skull that had been hit by the spring.

Massa returned in 2010 and competed in F1 until 2017 but never won another race after the accident, with the press criticising the 11-time race winner.

"Nobody ever told me I wasn't the same,” Massa said to Motorsport.com.

“Of course I was criticised a lot in the press, because after my accident I didn't win another race in F1. But I came close several times.

"Unfortunately, I was denied victory in Germany, in the race that took place exactly one year after my accident, on 25 July 2010 [when the team ordered him to let Fernando Alonso past for the race win].

“It was one of the saddest days of my life. After that, I lived a different period, because I no longer had a competitive car to fight for victories as before."

2008 TITLE FIGHT (HALFWAY STAGE)

Raikkonen - 48pts

Hamilton - 48pts

Massa - 48pts



"I don't feel like anything has changed, in the sense of how I was before and how I am today," Massa added. “What I can say is that today I respect life much more, both mine and that of others.

“Because you never think that anything will happen, but when it does, you value life much more. I value mine one hundred percent, and I am grateful for it every day."

