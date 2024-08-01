Verstappen issues staunch response on F1 Olympics discussion

Max Verstappen has rejected the idea that Formula 1 should be part of the Olympic Games sporting lineup.

The showpiece event kicked off in Paris on July 26, with an array of athletes from across the world descending on the city in pursuit of earning a coveted spot on the podium.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo makes SHOCK Red Bull revelation as damning Verstappen theory emerges

READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

With the F1 summer break now under way, many racers will have an opportunity to take in some of the action on TV as they recharge their batteries ahead of the second part of the season.

Some familiar faces from the grid may even make an appearance at the Games, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who previously revealed he was planning to attend some of the events.

Rumours have persisted in recent years that a streamlined version of F1 should be included in the celebration of sport, given its ever-increasing popularity.

Though traditionally exclusive to amateur athletes, professionals from the world of golf, football and tennis are becoming a regular feature at the Games, potentially opening the door for the top F1 stars to participate.

Max Verstappen believes F1 does not belong at the Olympics

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has admitted he would like to see motorsport included in the event

F1 doesn't 'belong on Olympic stage'

Three-time world champion Verstappen, however, believes the sport has no place on the Olympic stage.

Speaking to Bild, the Dutchman insisted their own world championship is more than enough to meet the needs of those interested in watching top-level motorsport.

"I don't think we belong on the Olympic stage," said the 26-year-old. "You don't grow up in that kind of environment - it's just not for me, to be honest.

"We have our own championship, which I think is very well received, but I like watching the Olympic Games on TV."

His comments are in stark contrast to the views shared by his rival Charles Leclerc, who previously admitted he would be eager to represent Monaco should the opportunity ever arise.

The Ferrari star has already played a key role at this year's Games, having carried the Olympic torch through his home streets on its way to Paris.

READ MORE: F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment

Related