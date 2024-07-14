Verstappen issues definitive verdict over Spain vs England Euro 2024 final

F1 champion Max Verstappen has backed Spain to beat England in the Euro 2024 final, with the Dutchman admitting that they have 'definitely been the best' team throughout the tournament.

Despite the lack of an F1 race this weekend, sporting fans still have had plenty to sink their teeth into.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed and Wimbledon both came to a close on Sunday, as the attention now turns to Berlin and the small matter of England vs Spain in the final of the Euros.

George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris will all be cheering on the Three Lions, while Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso will no doubt be hoping that La Roja will get the better of Gareth Southgate's side.

Special to have both of our countries in the @EURO2024 final. One of us will be happy tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/mROM5usp26 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 14, 2024

Verstappen's beloved Netherlands succumbed to a last-minute defeat against England in the semi-finals, but the Dutchman believes that Spain will avenge his home nation on Sunday night.

England had the last laugh when they beat The Netherlands

But Verstappen believes Spain will come out on top in the final

"I will watch," he told The Athletic when asked about the final. "I do think Spain is going to win, but you never know in football, everything can happen.

"I think if you look at the tournament so far, they have definitely been the best."

Turning his attention to the semi-final defeat against England, Verstappen was gracious in defeat, admitting that the best team won on the night.

"Naturally I would always want Holland to win, but I think England was the better team," he admitted. "For me, I was of course disappointed. But on the other hand, you also have to be realistic. England definitely deserved to win that game."

