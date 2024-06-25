Michael Schumacher BLACKMAIL plot uncovered as Wolff opens up on Hamilton replacement - GPFans F1 Recap

Reports have emerged that the the family of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher have been targeted as part of an alleged blackmail plot.

Wolff opens up on Hamilton replacement prospects after FIA change rule

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been heavily linked with the vacant Mercedes seat – and a major rule change by the FIA has boosted his chances of joining the Formula 1 grid.

F1 pundits deliver 'Hamilton is back' verdict after Spanish GP display

A top F1 pundit has declared 'the old Lewis Hamilton is back' after his impressive result at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 champion predicts ‘PAINFUL’ future for struggling team

A former Formula 1 world champion has admitted his current team may be set to endure a 'painful' few weeks.

Ferrari star issues update over EXCITING new project

A Ferrari star has provided an update on his potential role in an upcoming Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt.

