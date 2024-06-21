Verstappen fires back as SHOCK Newey twist sparks mysterious response - GPFans F1 Recap

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has hit back at claims that he is to blame for an F1 slump this year.

➡️ READ MORE

Shock Newey twist sparks CRYPTIC response from F1 champion

A shock twist in the ongoing saga surrounding Adrian Newey’s future has sparked an intriguing response from a former F1 champion.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton lands hammer blow on Verstappen

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has dealt a blow to Max Verstappen ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton DITCHES four wheels in unusual Mercedes switch

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton ditched four wheels for a unique method of transport ahead of this weekend’s race in Spain.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz set to announce NEW F1 team ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Reports from the paddock have claimed that Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz could be on the brink of confirming which team he will drive for in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related