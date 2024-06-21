close global

Verstappen fires back as SHOCK Newey twist sparks mysterious response - GPFans F1 Recap

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has hit back at claims that he is to blame for an F1 slump this year.

Shock Newey twist sparks CRYPTIC response from F1 champion

A shock twist in the ongoing saga surrounding Adrian Newey’s future has sparked an intriguing response from a former F1 champion.

Hamilton lands hammer blow on Verstappen

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has dealt a blow to Max Verstappen ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton DITCHES four wheels in unusual Mercedes switch

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton ditched four wheels for a unique method of transport ahead of this weekend’s race in Spain.

Sainz set to announce NEW F1 team ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

Reports from the paddock have claimed that Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz could be on the brink of confirming which team he will drive for in 2025.

F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat
F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat

Horner CRITICISED on Verstappen ban as iconic F1 team disqualification fears revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner CRITICISED on Verstappen ban as iconic F1 team disqualification fears revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 Standings

