Verstappen fires back as SHOCK Newey twist sparks mysterious response - GPFans F1 Recap
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has hit back at claims that he is to blame for an F1 slump this year.
Shock Newey twist sparks CRYPTIC response from F1 champion
A shock twist in the ongoing saga surrounding Adrian Newey’s future has sparked an intriguing response from a former F1 champion.
Hamilton lands hammer blow on Verstappen
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has dealt a blow to Max Verstappen ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Hamilton DITCHES four wheels in unusual Mercedes switch
Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton ditched four wheels for a unique method of transport ahead of this weekend’s race in Spain.
Sainz set to announce NEW F1 team ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
Reports from the paddock have claimed that Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz could be on the brink of confirming which team he will drive for in 2025.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul