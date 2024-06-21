Hamilton DITCHES four wheels in unusual Mercedes switch
Hamilton DITCHES four wheels in unusual Mercedes switch
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has ditched four wheels ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, revealing a unique and unusual mode of transport choice ahead of the event.
Hamilton finished fourth at the Canadian Grand Prix last time out but slammed the race as one of his 'worst' after Mercedes had shown strong pace all weekend.
F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
READ MORE: Iconic F1 team DISQUALIFICATION fears revealed over ‘DRS’ decision
Optimism around Hamilton and the Silver Arrows will be high heading into the race weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, particularly after principal Toto Wolff revealed the team plans to bring further upgrades to the event.
Hamilton has previously won on six occasions in Barcelona, sharing the record with Michael Schumacher, and would no doubt love to make it seven if possible.
Lewis Hamilton reveals unique transport choice
In travelling to the Spanish Grand Prix, it seems Hamilton has taken an unorthodox route after sharing images on social media.
According to the Mercedes star's Instagram, he sailed to the event alongside the INEOS Britannia sailing team and team-mate George Russell.
Hamilton captioned the Instagram post: "Sailed to Spain 🇪🇸 Great day out with the @ineosbritannia team. Send good vibes for the weekend."
Alongside Hamilton's post, the INEOS Britannia team shared an image of their own, showing Hamilton, Russell and Wolff in action.
INEOS Britannia captioned their images: "F1 on water! A privilege to show Toto, Lewis, and George all things Britannia on and off the water 👊 #ChallengeofaLifetime #AmericasCup #INEOSTogether."
Mercedes currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings heading into this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, trailing Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.
Hamilton and company will be hoping that recent and upcoming upgrades to the W15 can bring the team closer to their rivals.
READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton DITCHES four wheels in unusual Mercedes switch
- 21 minutes ago
Schumacher identifies Verstappen's KEY advantage at 'complicated track'
- 1 hour ago
Shock Newey twist sparks CRYPTIC response from F1 champion
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen FIRES back after Silverstone ticket blame game
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent as Ricciardo tries out new race seat
- Today 05:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul