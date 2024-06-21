Hamilton DITCHES four wheels in unusual Mercedes switch

close global

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has ditched four wheels ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, revealing a unique and unusual mode of transport choice ahead of the event.

Hamilton finished fourth at the Canadian Grand Prix last time out but slammed the race as one of his 'worst' after Mercedes had shown strong pace all weekend.

Optimism around Hamilton and the Silver Arrows will be high heading into the race weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, particularly after principal Toto Wolff revealed the team plans to bring further upgrades to the event.

Hamilton has previously won on six occasions in Barcelona, sharing the record with Michael Schumacher, and would no doubt love to make it seven if possible.

Lewis Hamilton was self-critical after the Canadian GP
Lewis Hamilton has won six grands prix in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton reveals unique transport choice

In travelling to the Spanish Grand Prix, it seems Hamilton has taken an unorthodox route after sharing images on social media.

According to the Mercedes star's Instagram, he sailed to the event alongside the INEOS Britannia sailing team and team-mate George Russell.

Hamilton captioned the Instagram post: "Sailed to Spain 🇪🇸 Great day out with the @ineosbritannia team. Send good vibes for the weekend."

Alongside Hamilton's post, the INEOS Britannia team shared an image of their own, showing Hamilton, Russell and Wolff in action.

INEOS Britannia captioned their images: "F1 on water! A privilege to show Toto, Lewis, and George all things Britannia on and off the water 👊 #ChallengeofaLifetime #AmericasCup #INEOSTogether."

Mercedes currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings heading into this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, trailing Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

Hamilton and company will be hoping that recent and upcoming upgrades to the W15 can bring the team closer to their rivals.

