close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

A Grand Prix legend has made a stunning and unexpected return at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

Valentino Rossi, known as 'The Doctor', is a motorsport legend having collected seven MotoGP world championships during his career, inspiring many racers across the globe, including McLaren F1 star Lando Norris.

F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

READ MORE: F1 legend set to make Red Bull return

The Italian also enjoyed a test with the Ferrari F1 team, with rumours in the mid-2000s linking him with a series switch to team up with Michael Schumacher.

Rossi retired from MotoGP in 2021, but the Italian has since continued to compete in motorsports driving race cars.

Last weekend, Rossi featured in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGT3 category after competing in the 2023 Road to Le Mans. However, his chance to win the famous endurance race was cruelly taken away this time around.

Valentino Rossi competed at the Le Mans 24 earlier this month
McLaren F1 star Lando Norris was hugely inspired by Valentino Rossi

How did Valentino Rossi get on at Le Mans?

Whilst Rossi did get a chance to get behind the wheel of the no 46 BMW, the Italian and his team-mates would not finish the race after their car was involved in a crash.

Despite the team making a strong start, overnight, team-mate Ahmad Al Harty lost control of the vehicle as on-track and weather conditions worsened, ultimately colliding with the barrier.

Al Harty was able to get the car back to the pits, but the car was in no condition to return to the track and was therefore retired.

Valentino Rossi makes stunning comeback

After his Le Mans disappointment, Rossi must have been itching to get back on track, and he looks to have done so on a bike after footage emerged from Silverstone.

In what was reported to be a track day at the circuit hosting riders sponsored by Monster, Rossi appears to have got back on two wheels, having been pictured in a full race suit and alongside a bike decked out in his famous colours.

Other riders at the track day reportedly included Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, among others.

READ MORE: Hamilton woes BLAMED for Silverstone ticket sales slump

Related

Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Michael Schumacher Silverstone
F1 champion SLAMS 'pointless' motorsport crossover

F1 champion SLAMS 'pointless' motorsport crossover

  • May 1, 2024 15:57
F1 race winner blasts modern stars and insists sport is BEHIND rival series
Latest F1 News

F1 race winner blasts modern stars and insists sport is BEHIND rival series

  • February 6, 2024 15:57

Latest News

GP Fans Recap

Verstappen fires back as SHOCK Newey twist sparks mysterious response - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 54 minutes ago
F1 Social

Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Shock Ricciardo retirement claim made as F1 winner speculates on future

  • 2 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix

Ricciardo defiant as Red Bull star sparks FURY: 5 things you may have missed from Spanish GP practice

  • 3 hours ago
Spanish Grand Prix

Verstappen at risk of F1 PENALTY after major Red Bull changes

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton HITS BACK over Mercedes 'sabotage' allegations

  • Yesterday 19:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x