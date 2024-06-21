Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

A Grand Prix legend has made a stunning and unexpected return at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

Valentino Rossi, known as 'The Doctor', is a motorsport legend having collected seven MotoGP world championships during his career, inspiring many racers across the globe, including McLaren F1 star Lando Norris.

The Italian also enjoyed a test with the Ferrari F1 team, with rumours in the mid-2000s linking him with a series switch to team up with Michael Schumacher.

Rossi retired from MotoGP in 2021, but the Italian has since continued to compete in motorsports driving race cars.

Last weekend, Rossi featured in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMGT3 category after competing in the 2023 Road to Le Mans. However, his chance to win the famous endurance race was cruelly taken away this time around.

How did Valentino Rossi get on at Le Mans?

Whilst Rossi did get a chance to get behind the wheel of the no 46 BMW, the Italian and his team-mates would not finish the race after their car was involved in a crash.

Despite the team making a strong start, overnight, team-mate Ahmad Al Harty lost control of the vehicle as on-track and weather conditions worsened, ultimately colliding with the barrier.

Al Harty was able to get the car back to the pits, but the car was in no condition to return to the track and was therefore retired.

Valentino Rossi makes stunning comeback

After his Le Mans disappointment, Rossi must have been itching to get back on track, and he looks to have done so on a bike after footage emerged from Silverstone.

In what was reported to be a track day at the circuit hosting riders sponsored by Monster, Rossi appears to have got back on two wheels, having been pictured in a full race suit and alongside a bike decked out in his famous colours.

Other riders at the track day reportedly included Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio, among others.

