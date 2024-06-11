close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Michael Schumacher close friend SELLS 'cherished' memory

Michael Schumacher close friend SELLS 'cherished' memory

Michael Schumacher close friend SELLS 'cherished' memory

Michael Schumacher close friend SELLS 'cherished' memory

Michael Ballack, close friend of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, is set to put an iconic motoring possession up for sale.

Schumacher won a record seven F1 titles across his illustrious career, including five consecutive championships with Ferrari at the turn of the millennium.

F1 Headlines: Hamilton suffers HEARTBREAK as Angela Cullen finds new groove

READ MORE: Wolff's RISKY Hamilton decision made even more uncertain by Russell

The German suffered a serious head injury whilst skiing in 2013, and details surrounding his condition have been kept private by his family ever since.

Whilst driving in F1, Schumacher became friends with former German footballer Ballack, who most notably played for Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea and won 98 caps for the national team.

Michael Schumacher won seven world titles in F1
Michael Schumacher returned to F1 with Mercedes in 2010

Which 'iconic' car is up for auction?

Footballers are often spotted on the F1 grid, though their devotion to the sport is perhaps not always convincing.

Ballack's possession of a classic automobile shows his bond with motorsport, but now he is putting his 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider up for sale.

The car is described as "an icon among icons that has a unique place in Ferrari history, because it is the very first 250 GT SWB California Spider ever built."

"It was even the showcase model for Ferrari at the Geneva Motor Show in 1960,” a Sotheby's spokesperson said.

READ MORE: Kravitz suffers SOAKING after F1 figure’s exit

The car is presented in stunning condition, with the original paint colour, engine, gearbox, rear axle, and bodywork contributing to an estimated value of £12.6m-£14.1m.

“Ballack cherished it for sixteen years and maintained it well," the spokesperson added. "During his career, Ballack had a close friendship with Michael Schumacher.

"It is through this bond with the F1 legend that Ballack's passion for motorsport and the Ferrari brand has grown.”

READ MORE: FIA hand Mercedes star LATE verdict over penalty decision

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 Toto Wolff George Russell
Schumacher family 'forced to sell' champion's personal items
F1 Off the Track

Schumacher family 'forced to sell' champion's personal items

  • June 4, 2024 08:30
Schumacher interview reveals controversial criticism of F1 rival
Latest F1 News

Schumacher interview reveals controversial criticism of F1 rival

  • May 31, 2024 10:57

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 champion makes astonishing Hamilton number two driver claim

  • 21 minutes ago
F1 Legends

Michael Schumacher close friend SELLS 'cherished' memory

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Wolff confirms major decision on Hamilton F1 replacement

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Marko confirms fresh twist in Horner Red Bull management question

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes change 'would' tempt Verstappen as Hamilton appears dejected after Wolff message

  • Today 05:57
GP Fans Recap

Hamilton SLAMS Canadian GP as one of ‘worst races’ as FIA hand Mercedes star late penalty verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x