FIA confirm major F1 talks after fans' BACKLASH on key feature

Formula 1 bosses are set to debate whether the sport will introduce regulations relating to a key feature of its cars.

The announcement comes in the wake of feedback provided by fans who have watched the action on television during the first part of the season, with one issue appearing to cause some concern.

Some viewers have noted that it is often difficult to distinguish cars, particularly during night races, when driving at high speed.

In particular, Aston Martin and Mercedes liveries have been singled out, as well as RB and Williams.

Fans have found it difficult to distinguish between Mercedes and Aston Martin

Team communication is key

In response, FIA director of single-seaters Nikolas Tombazis has revealed the topic will be debated further at the next F1 Commission, admitting that the sport's governing bodies must strike a balance between creating a better spectacle for fans, while limiting the number of restrictions imposed on teams.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport.com, Tombazis said: “One issue is that cars have a bit too much naked carbon, because obviously the weight of paint, so the cars have a bit too much black.

“And another issue is that some teams seem to use similar colour schemes, so they end up with cars that maybe look visually quite close to each other. We're discussing it still with the teams, and it will be discussed in the next F1 Commission.

The FIA will discuss matters at an F1 commission

“We need to get to some process where teams in some way or other communicate with each other and say: ‘Well, if your car is blue here, mine will not be blue there.’ Or something like that.

“But how exactly that process would work [remains to be seen]. It's not a regulatory process.

“We don't want to be making regulations about liveries as the FIA, but we do want cars to be distinguishable.”

