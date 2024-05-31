Schumacher interview reveals controversial criticism of F1 rival

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher's controversial views on a rival motorsport series have emerged.

Footage from a 2002 interview featuring the German legend has resurfaced on social media, showing the F1 legend delivering a brutal verdict on one of the most popular racing series' in the world.

Schumacher dominated F1 during the early noughties, winning five titles in a row between 2000-2004 whilst at Ferrari, adding to the two secured at Benetton in 1994 and 1995.

The icon went on to race for Mercedes in the latter stages of his career, before retiring from the sport in 2012.

A devastating skiing accident in 2013 resulted in Schumacher being placed in a medically induced coma, and details on his health have been closely guarded by his family in the years which have followed.

Michael Schumacher won five world titles with Ferrari

The German legend retired in 2012 after a stint with Mercedes

Icon outlines IndyCar concerns

Schumacher remains highly revered by motorsport fans across the world, and his legacy ensures that his words continue to carry significant weight.

In a 2002 appearance on US current affairs programme 60 Minutes, Schumacher explained why he refused to consider racing in IndyCar, outlining his concerns over safety standards in the sport.

"First of all, it's a step down from Formula 1, and second, it's too dangerous," he said.

"The speed you do, that close to the walls... if you have an accident, there is no way a chassis can survive a certain way of having a crash.

IndyCar is incredibly popular amongst motorsport fans in the United States

"That means your legs are going to be heavily damaged, or even further."

"Usually the people who don't survive in Formula 1, they go to Indy."

The online post which republished the controversial footage suggested his comments would have caused quite a stir had social media been around at the time.

The caption read: "Imagine if social media was around for this '60 Minutes' interview with Michael Schumacher in 2002."

Imagine if social media was around for this '60 Minutes' interview with Michael Schumacher in 2002. pic.twitter.com/2acOOLPvZu — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) May 29, 2024

