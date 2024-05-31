close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Schumacher interview reveals controversial criticism of F1 rival

Schumacher interview reveals controversial criticism of F1 rival

Schumacher interview reveals controversial criticism of F1 rival

Schumacher interview reveals controversial criticism of F1 rival

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher's controversial views on a rival motorsport series have emerged.

Footage from a 2002 interview featuring the German legend has resurfaced on social media, showing the F1 legend delivering a brutal verdict on one of the most popular racing series' in the world.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief reveals 'first choice' F1 star to be Verstappen team-mate

Schumacher dominated F1 during the early noughties, winning five titles in a row between 2000-2004 whilst at Ferrari, adding to the two secured at Benetton in 1994 and 1995.

The icon went on to race for Mercedes in the latter stages of his career, before retiring from the sport in 2012.

A devastating skiing accident in 2013 resulted in Schumacher being placed in a medically induced coma, and details on his health have been closely guarded by his family in the years which have followed.

Michael Schumacher won five world titles with Ferrari
The German legend retired in 2012 after a stint with Mercedes

Icon outlines IndyCar concerns

Schumacher remains highly revered by motorsport fans across the world, and his legacy ensures that his words continue to carry significant weight.

In a 2002 appearance on US current affairs programme 60 Minutes, Schumacher explained why he refused to consider racing in IndyCar, outlining his concerns over safety standards in the sport.

"First of all, it's a step down from Formula 1, and second, it's too dangerous," he said.

"The speed you do, that close to the walls... if you have an accident, there is no way a chassis can survive a certain way of having a crash.

IndyCar is incredibly popular amongst motorsport fans in the United States

"That means your legs are going to be heavily damaged, or even further."

"Usually the people who don't survive in Formula 1, they go to Indy."

The online post which republished the controversial footage suggested his comments would have caused quite a stir had social media been around at the time.

The caption read: "Imagine if social media was around for this '60 Minutes' interview with Michael Schumacher in 2002."

READ MORE: F1 expert claims 'impressive' driver NOT in race for Red Bull seat

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Ferrari F1 Michael Schumacher
Schumacher family receive SIX-FIGURE sum after fake interview
Latest F1 News

Schumacher family receive SIX-FIGURE sum after fake interview

  • May 23, 2024 08:27
F1 legend Schumacher sells gifts from Ferrari pal in MULTI-MILLION pound auction
F1 Legends

F1 legend Schumacher sells gifts from Ferrari pal in MULTI-MILLION pound auction

  • May 14, 2024 21:57

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Brundle claims Red Bull performance decline caused by SHOCK news

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton in F1 SNUB as Mercedes make key driver decision

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Schumacher interview reveals controversial criticism of F1 rival

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

EXCLUSIVE: Audi F1 star delivers fresh update over future team-mate

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 legend given amazing Verstappen warning amid return talks

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull F1 release STRONG statement over Verstappen exit talks

  • Today 08:27
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x