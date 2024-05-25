Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying FREE
Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 for free!
The crown jewel of the F1 calendar plays host to the eighth round of the 2024 season, making it the second European race this year after Imola.
Clocking in at a mere 3.337km, Monaco is the shortest track on the F1 calendar, but what it lacks in length it makes up for in difficulty.
The tight and twisty streets and the unforgiving barriers demand pinpoint accuracy from drivers. Overtaking is notoriously difficult here, making qualifying extremely important.
So, who will take the crucial pole position today and gain an early advantage?
What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?
Channel 4 shows highlights of every single qualifying, sprint, and race throughout the season for free. It also airs the British Grand Prix live every year, allowing fans in the UK to catch every thrilling moment of their home race.
For the Monaco GP, however, the highlights for qualifying air on Saturday, May 25, at 6:50pm UK time.
Taking you through the highlights will be Steve Jones and former F1 drivers David Coulthard and Mark Webber, along with Indy NXT driver Jamie Chadwick and presenter Lawrence Barretto.
Highlights from Sunday's race will air on May 26 at 6:30pm UK time.
