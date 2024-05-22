F1 'silent assassin' unmasked as LEGENDARY engineer officially picks next team - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 'silent assassin' unmasked as LEGENDARY engineer officially picks next team - GPFans F1 Recap
The ongoing saga surrounding controversial comments reportedly made by Christian Horner has taken another twist.
Andretti confirm shock signing of LEGENDARY engineer
Formula 1 hopefuls Andretti Global have made a key technical signing that could boost their chances of becoming a full-time member of the F1 grid.
F1 chief ponders push for SPORT-ALTERING engine change
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has heeded fans' calls for noisier V8 engines in the sport, suggesting that it is something that he is looking into.
Mercedes chief warns rivals of TITLE-WINNING rule change feeling
Mercedes' technical director James Allison has suggested that the mood within the team ahead of a regulation change in 2026 is 'very similar' to that of before the start of the hybrid era.
Mercedes F1 driver urges professional help for mental health
One of Formula 1's biggest stars has opened up on the benefits of speaking with a professional as a way of improving mental health.
