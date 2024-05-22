close global

F1 'silent assassin' unmasked as LEGENDARY engineer officially picks next team - GPFans F1 Recap

The ongoing saga surrounding controversial comments reportedly made by Christian Horner has taken another twist.

Andretti confirm shock signing of LEGENDARY engineer

Formula 1 hopefuls Andretti Global have made a key technical signing that could boost their chances of becoming a full-time member of the F1 grid.

F1 chief ponders push for SPORT-ALTERING engine change

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has heeded fans' calls for noisier V8 engines in the sport, suggesting that it is something that he is looking into.

Mercedes chief warns rivals of TITLE-WINNING rule change feeling

Mercedes' technical director James Allison has suggested that the mood within the team ahead of a regulation change in 2026 is 'very similar' to that of before the start of the hybrid era.

Mercedes F1 driver urges professional help for mental health

One of Formula 1's biggest stars has opened up on the benefits of speaking with a professional as a way of improving mental health.

F1 News Today: Hamilton begins new job at Mercedes as F1 legend risks CANCELLING
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton begins new job at Mercedes as F1 legend risks CANCELLING

  • Yesterday 06:27
FIA planning BIGGER penalties as Wolff hints at Hamilton successor - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

FIA planning BIGGER penalties as Wolff hints at Hamilton successor - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 00:27

F1 'silent assassin' unmasked as LEGENDARY engineer officially picks next team - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 36 minutes ago
F1 driver in 'position A' for Hamilton seat REVEALED

  • 1 hour ago
Norris teases ANOTHER huge McLaren change

  • 2 hours ago
Home sweet Horner: Christian and Geri win big despite protests

  • 3 hours ago
F1 champion describes Monaco GP 'torture'

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 team boss hints at SHOCK Schumacher return

  • Yesterday 18:57
F1 Standings

