F1 star set to start Imola GP from pits in race BLOW

Fernando Alonso will start from the pitlane following a painful Saturday for the world champion.

The Spaniard suffered a huge crash in FP3 after taking too much of the kerb into the final corner, bringing out a red flag.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results - McLarens STUNNING in dramatic session

Aston Martin managed to repair the car in time for qualifying, however Alonso’s appearance was short lived.

The champion skated through the gravel at Tamburello and was forced to abort a later lap, setting the slowest time in qualifying.

Fernando Alonso brought out a red flag in FP3
Fernando Alonso will have to fight from the back of the grid in Imola

What can Alonso achieve in the grand prix?

Alonso qualified P19 after a deleted lap time from Logan Sargeant promoted the driver from twentieth.

Speaking to F1 TV after qualifying, Alonso explained the issues out on track and their hopes for the rest of the weekend.

“It is hard. Obviously I was lacking laps today [and] we put fuel in the car for qualifying,” he said.

“Eventually I did my best lap on the very first lap, with a lot of fuel in the car, so I think there is more pace, but yeah, [it’s been] one of those days…”

When asked about his chances in the grand prix, Alonso did not seem hopeful.

“I think the weekend is heavily compromised, or basically over.

“But as I said, it’s one of those weekends, one of those days that everything goes wrong, and hopefully [we’ll have] a better weekend in Monaco.”

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 grid penalty for qualifying STAR

Fernando Alonso has had a difficult weekend in Imola so far

Alonso will now start the race from the pitlane after Aston Martin made changes to the set up of the suspension of Alonso’s car when it was in Parc Fermé.

Other changes to the grid include Oscar Piastri, who was given a three-place grid penalty after impeding Kevin Magnussen in qualifying despite achieving a stunning front row start.

READ MORE: FIA hit F1 team with EXTREMELY harsh penalty at Imola

