F1 News Today: Mercedes dealt huge blow as Wolff pictured with rivals at 'all-night' meeting

A key Mercedes figure has left the team following the departure of other staff members to Ferrari in a hammer blow ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and his arch nemesis Toto Wolff, have been spotted at a late-night meeting with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali in Imola.

FIA confirm F1 grid penalty for qualifying STAR

The star man has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, after being found guilty of impeding another driver during qualifying.

FIA punishment revealed for ‘dangerous’ Ricciardo incident

Punishment has been confirmed by the FIA for an incident during FP3 at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix involving Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 legend Hamilton eats 'prison food' in crazy challenge

Lewis Hamilton has endured what he describes as ‘prison food’ in a challenge for the Denver Broncos on social media.

