F1 News Today: Mercedes dealt huge blow as Wolff pictured with rivals at 'all-night' meeting
A key Mercedes figure has left the team following the departure of other staff members to Ferrari in a hammer blow ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Horner and Wolff pictured in 'all-night' meeting with F1 chief
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and his arch nemesis Toto Wolff, have been spotted at a late-night meeting with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali in Imola.
FIA confirm F1 grid penalty for qualifying STAR
The star man has been hit with a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, after being found guilty of impeding another driver during qualifying.
FIA punishment revealed for ‘dangerous’ Ricciardo incident
Punishment has been confirmed by the FIA for an incident during FP3 at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix involving Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo.
F1 legend Hamilton eats 'prison food' in crazy challenge
Lewis Hamilton has endured what he describes as ‘prison food’ in a challenge for the Denver Broncos on social media.
Latest News
Verstappen involved in 24 hour marathon BEFORE Imola race
- 29 minutes ago
F1 Race Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024 start time & TV channel
- 1 hour ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix FREE
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
- 3 hours ago
Hamilton accepts blame over Imola incident as FIA deliver OUTRAGEOUS penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul