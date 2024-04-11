Verstappen shares INSPIRATIONAL goal outside of F1

Max Verstappen has announced a surprising ‘goal’ he wishes to achieve in motorsport.

There are a few records the Dutch driver has left to conquer, already accumulating three world titles, 57 race wins and more single-season wins than any driver in the sport's history.

He is now considered amongst the greats of the sport, including Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

At 26 he shows little chance of stopping, with a contract at Red Bull until 2028, and being pursued by Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Verstappen celebrating his 57th race win

Max Verstappen has three world titles to his name

Verstappen reveals sim racing ‘goal’

However, there is one goal he would like to achieve in motorsport, connected to his hobby outside of F1.

Verstappen is known to participate in sim racing between races and even during race weekends in his hotel room. “They are always on the plane. This past week during the holidays I left the stuff behind, but at races I often take them to my hotel room. It's also a way for me to switch off. In hotels it is sometimes a bit difficult to get good WiFi, but in general it works,” he said to De Limburger.

Not only is virtual racing a personal hobby, but Verstappen has his own team and has expressed his desire to use it as a way to help racing drivers progress, particularly in the real world.

Sim racing is one of Verstappen's hobbies outside of F1

“That is really my goal. Not everyone has the money to go karting, even at a national level,” he added.

“With my team I try to create something that allows our drivers to grow into something in the real world. I also want to make that possible through the partnerships we have with, for example, Red Bull and BMW, yes. But that is something that takes time and is gradual.”

