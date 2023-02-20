Ewan Gale

Monday 20 February 2023 10:15

McLaren has bolstered its reserve driver options for the upcoming F1 season by reaching an agreement with Aston Martin to share its pool.

The Woking-based outfit had already confirmed its existing deal with Mercedes would allow Mick Schumacher to perform reserve duties for the new campaign.

But Schumacher will be joined as an option by reigning F2 champion and Aston Martin academy driver Felipe Drugovich and former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne for the first 15 races of the year.

Vandoorne will combine his role with his DS Penske drive in Formula E.

Confirming the deal in a tweet, Aston Martin said: "AMF1 has agreed that McLaren will have access to our reserve drivers, Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne, in the instance that they are required for driving duties for the first 15 races of 2023."

