Horner admits Verstappen Red Bull EXIT possibility
Christian Horner has admitted that there is no way to force Max Verstappen to stay at Red Bull, if he decides that he wants to leave the team.
The three-time world champion has been with the Milton Keynes-based outfit for eight years, since a sudden promotion from Toro Rosso to replace Daniil Kvyat.
He’s currently dominating Formula 1, having taken victory in 19 of the last 20 races, and is working in perfect harmony with a well-oiled Red Bull operation.
But amid an investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from team boss and CEO Christian Horner, and suggestions of a Helmut Marko departure, rumours that Verstappen could join Mercedes began to swirl around the paddock.
Horner realistic on Verstappen Red Bull future
Horner, who was cleared of any wrongdoing in the matter, has now revealed that he is not going to force anyone within the team to stay with them if they don’t want to be there.
“It’s like anything in life, you can’t force somebody to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper,” he told media after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
“If somebody didn’t want to be at this team, then we’re not going to force somebody against their will to be here.
“And that applies whether it’s a machine operator or a designer or somebody in one of the support functions. That runs through the business,” Horner continued.
“Being involved in a team like this involves commitment and passion. And Max has that. We’ve seen that.
“He’s been here since he was 18 years of age. And I have no doubt of his commitment and passion going forward. But that’s the way it is.”
For now, it seems as though any Verstappen move is off the cards, after Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko affirmed his commitment to the team following a meeting with Red Bull GmbH managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.
Their attention will now turn to the Australian GP in two weeks' time, as they attempt to take three consecutive one-two finishes to open the Formula 1 season.
