Horner opens up on Verstappen QUIT concerns

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has opened up about Max Verstappen's future with the team amid the ongoing saga surrounding him.

The 50-year-old, who has been with the team for nearly 20 years, had been subject to an internal investigation from Red Bull’s Austrian parent company over alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following the investigations before the Bahrain Grand Prix and it was announced after FP1 in Saudi Arabia that his accuser has since been suspended by the team.

Christian Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following the investigation

Jos Verstappen had a falling out with Horner in Bahrain

Horner: Verstappen will see out Red Bull contract

However, a document containing supposed messages from Horner was leaked in Bahrain and brought the issue back to the surface.

Red Bull’s rivals have called for an external investigation into the matter and Verstappen’s father – Jos Verstappen – revealed that he had a falling out with Horner over the weekend in Bahrain.

This has prompted rumours that the three-time champion could leave the team over the issue and has been linked with a move to Mercedes as they look to replace Lewis Hamilton after he joins Ferrari in 2025.

Max Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes

It has been reported that Verstappen has a clause in his contract – that runs until 2028 – that allows him to leave Red Bull immediately if Helmut Marko departs the team, but Horner has insisted that the Dutchman will see out his long-term deal.

Speaking at the press conference after practice in Saudi Arabia, he said: "I'm certain that he will [see out his long-term contract]. He's got a great team around him, he's got great faith in that team, and we have achieved an awful lot together.

"He's committed to an agreement to 2028 and from the team side, from Max's side, we're determined to build on the success we've achieved already."

