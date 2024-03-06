F1 confirm RETURN of iconic Russell fan favourite

When George Russell's iconic pose from the 2023 Formula 1 opening credits was finally dubbed over, there was much dismay from meme-loving F1 fans.

The Brit's T-shaped pose became the story of last season (at least on X), with a plethora of funny posts being shared featuring the 26-year-old's antics, including Russell parting the sea.

However, the 2024 introduction scenes saw a much more serious-looking Russell simply walking up to the camera with a deadpan expression, sending Mercedes' social media team - and indeed fans - into a period of mourning.

Now, it appears as though the iconic pose is back, although not in its usual pre-race slot.

Russell meme-making returns

F1 took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal that Russell did in fact recreate the pose in the 2024 shoot having previously admitted nerves ahead of the event, not knowing what to do to follow it up.

Unfortunately for fans but perhaps not for Russell, F1 ended up using a pretty dull pose for the official title sequence, giving Mercedes' social media team a lot of work to do to market their meme king.

However, an up-to-date version of the iconic pose is now available courtesy of F1's X account, complete with the Brit's latest hairstyle.

