F1 News
Hamilton switch triggers F1 ULTIMATUM as Horner faces prolonged uncertainty - GPFans F1 Recap
The future of one of the 2025 driver market's key players remains uncertain as Alex Albon's contract end date appears somewhat flexible.
Horner Red Bull investigation could last through ‘first GP’
F1 journalist Craig Slater has provided an update on the ongoing hearing involving Christian Horner, whose alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' has been vehemently denied by the Red Bull team principal.
Sainz PREPARED for Ferrari F1 axe before Hamilton confirmation
At the conclusion of the upcoming season, Carlos Sainz will bid farewell to Ferrari, making way for Lewis Hamilton to join the team.
Andretti F1 engine talks PAUSED after Renault contract expires
Renault have revealed that they will not resume talks over an engine deal with Andretti until they have secured a spot on the Formula 1 entry list.
Revenge, Popularity or Youth: The five options Mercedes face in replacing Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton has one more season left at Mercedes. Now, attentions have turned to who might replace him.
