Pierre Gasly has offered his early assessment of the Alpine A523 after completing a shakedown at Silverstone.

Alpine delivered a first glimpse of its 2023 machinery in a behind-closed-doors shakedown at Silverstone on Monday.

With the strict regulations limiting teams to run a maximum of 100 kilometres, Gasly completed eight trouble-free laps of the British Grand Prix venue, with team-mate Esteban Ocon granted nine.

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be driving again, especially in my new colours of Alpine," said Gasly.

"Today was about getting an initial feel for the car and it felt very good on the laps I drove.

"I know everyone at the team has worked tirelessly to develop the car over the winter and it’s a proud moment to drive it today and see everyone’s faces in the garage.

"I’m looking forward to the Launch on Thursday and then learning even more about the car at testing.

Ocon hails Alpine 'milestone'

Alpine will officially unveil the A523 during a ceremony in London on Thursday before pre-season testing commences on February 23 in Bahrain.

“It’s not until you get back out on track in a Formula 1 car that you realise how much you miss it," added Ocon.

"It was an honour to drive the A523 today and experience first-hand all the hard work and improvements that have gone into this car.

"A big thank you to all the women and men at Viry and Enstone for reaching this milestone and seeing the car on track for the first time.

"The first lap is always a memorable one and I’m glad today went smoothly."

