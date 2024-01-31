Epic video resurfaces of Vettel and Raikkonen F1 bromance

Former Formula 1 drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel shared an incredible bromance during their four years together at Ferrari – and an epic video has resurfaced on social media that shows just how special it was.

Raikkonen rejoined Ferrari in 2014 two years after making his return to F1 with Lotus Renault. He previously spent three seasons with the team between 2007 and 2009, where he won his first and only world title in that 2007 season – the Italian team’s last world champion to date.

Vettel would link up with the Finn in 2015 after leaving Red Bull, where he grabbed his four consecutive world championships between 2010 and 2013.

In their four years together before Raikkonen left for Alfa Romeo in 2019, the two shared a great bond on and off the track, and one moment in particular stands out that highlights their close friendship.

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen spent four years together at Ferrari

The duo shared a special bond on and off the track

Raikkonen is Ferrari's last world champion to date

Vettel returns with Raikkonen pit board

In a post on the official F1 X account, the clip in question refers to the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix, where Vettel converted pole position to win the race, while his team-mate came home in third.

The team is seen preparing for their post-race celebrations, including Raikkonen, when Vettel appears from the garage in high spirits after his win, only for him to discover that only his name is displayed on the team’s pit board.

Seb wasn't going to let Kimi miss out on the celebrations! 🥹🤗#F1 @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/TWGUuzBPdy — Formula 1 (@F1) January 28, 2024

Clearly outraged at this, Vettel refuses to let his team-mate miss out on the celebrations and sure enough, the Ferrari mechanics return with Raikkonen’s name and the Finnish flag displayed on the board alongside Vettel.

The amazing video left fans reminiscing over how good the duo were together and how they are sorely missed on the F1 grid after their retirements.

“Seb and Kimi were such a great duo on and off the track!” said one user.

“Miss Kimi and Seb so much”, wrote another.

