Aston Martin F1 car launch 2023: Date, time and how to watch live

Stuart Hodge

Monday 13 February 2023 06:59

Aston Martin will become the seventh team to launch its new car on Monday evening when the manufacturer unveils the AMR23 to the world.

The challenger two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll will race in has the covers pulled off tonight and Aston Martin will be hoping it proves faster than last year's car.

Aston Martin finished 22 points worse off than their 2021 haul last season, notching up 55 points across the 2022 season.

With the now retired Sebastian Vettel picking up 37 of those, compared to Stroll's 18, the pressure is on Alonso to pick up the slack created by the departure of the much-liked German.

2023 is a big year for Aston Martin and the team will be hoping that the new car will give its drivers a more consistent chance of achieving points finishes throughout the season.

When is the Aston Martin F1 car launch in 2023?

The car will be unveiled at its Silverstone factory on February 13 (19:00 UK, 14:00 Eastern Time in the US and 11:00 PST).

Team principal Mike Krack is already eager to see how the car performs and suggested in recent days that things were coming together well ahead of the launch

"I'm really excited to see it on track soon," he said.

"The build is progressing really well. We fired up two days ago, now the final bits come together."

We have embedded the live stream right here so you can watch every second of the big AMR23 reveal without having to leave GPFans.