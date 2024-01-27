F1 News Today: Ricciardo speaks out on CONTROVERSIAL rebrand as Schumacher in shock DNF

Daniel Ricciardo has reacted rather enthusiastically to his team's new name, ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

F1 WAG Schumacher a shock DNF on 'I'm A Celeb'

Ralf Schumacher's ex-wife, Cora Schumacher, has apparently quit Germany's version of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here after suffering with respiratory issues.

F1 pundit reveals key reason behind Ferrari's 'less rigid' Leclerc deal

Formula 1 pundit Lawrence Barretto has said that Charles Leclerc's new contract with Ferrari features a 'flexibility' in it which will allow both parties to see if they are the right fit for each other beyond 2026.

Piastri reveals clear obsession with IMPRESSIVE off-track hobbies

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has shown off his infatuation with racing, by suggesting that he spends his spare time playing racing games as it tests his reactions.

Hamilton outlines 'extremes' that separate himself, Verstappen and Alonso from F1 rivals

Lewis Hamilton has said that he, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso are 'hugely competitive', citing this as the reason for their great success and longevity in the sport.

