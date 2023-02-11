FIRST LOOK: AlphaTauri in bizarre AT04 reveal

Ewan Gale

Saturday 11 February 2023 21:30 - Updated: 21:45

AlphaTauri has revealed its 2023 challenger in New York.

The Faenza-based outfit will be hoping the AT04 will provide better fortunes than last year's AT03, with which the team was only capable of finishing second-bottom in the constructors' championship.

The launch makes AlphaTauri the fifth team to launch its new look following Haas, Red Bull, Williams and Alfa Romeo.

Yuki Tsunoda will be joined by former Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries for the upcoming season, after Pierre Gasly completed his switch to Alpine.

In a bizarre reveal, which was not broadcast live, the team unveiled a splash of red onto a car now predominantly navy blue.

Take a look at the new car below!

AlphaTauri AT04