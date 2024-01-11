F1 team admits simulation issues have blighted progress

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 11 January 2024 15:57

Alpine technical director Matt Harman anticipates an immediate improvement for the F1 team through upgraded factory tools even before the regulation changes in 2026.

Despite finishing sixth in the 2023 constructors' championship amid a mixed season, including two podiums and challenges at certain venues, Alpine is making significant investments in new infrastructure as they seek to rectify their struggles in recent years.

Alongside a new simulator building, other factory tools are being upgraded to enhance the team's development capabilities, providing potential short-term gains.

Alpine have made a number of upgrades ahead of the 2026 F1 regulation changes

Alpine have a new simulator which they hope will provide short-term gains

Harman: Alpine accelerating plans

"Our focus is very much on the future and the 2026 regulations as well as the cars that we need to do between now and then," he said.

"We've also got a big programme at both sites [Enstone and Viry] to improve the capabilities and the functions – you will have seen this in CapEx equalisation topics that have gone on with the FIA.

"We're fully funded to achieve those, we're going to put all those pieces of equipment in, there'll be alive and working to feed into the 2026 regulations. They will also be feeding into cars well before that.

"We've been focusing on our simulation tools, we need to be sharp, better at getting good answers to difficult questions more quickly. And I've experienced that in teams that I've worked at in the past. And that's one of our capability improvements.

"So we're doing all of those things. And the plan that we've had for the last three years from my perspective is unchanged, we're just accelerating it. We're well funded. We've got enough people, it's just about getting on with it, getting our heads down."

