Former Schumacher team-mate reveals 'unfortunate' relationship situation

A close friend of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher has revealed that his wife, Corinna, is steadfastly moving forward with life a decade after his tragic skiing accident, but admitted it's 'unfortunate' that his son Mick hasn't had a true father-son relationship.

The seven-time world champion suffered severe head injuries in the incident in the French Alps on December 29, 2013, leading to a medically-induced coma.

Despite emerging from the coma in the following year, Schumacher, now 54, has remained out of the public eye, with updates on his condition infrequent.

Statements from individuals like former Ferrari chief Jean Todt and Schumacher's ex-manager Willi Weber have conveyed the challenges and changes the racing icon has faced since the accident.

Privacy important

"She [Corinna] has said they are trying to carry on as a family as Michael would have wanted.

"They are getting on with their lives but private does mean private. It would be lovely just to have him back."

Their son Mick Schumacher, 24, has followed in his father's footsteps and become a Formula 1 driver, with Corinna's full support.

Herbert told Grosvenor Sport: "Mick has said he could always talk to Michael about racing before the accident.

"Michael would have been a big help and that father-son relationship would have been a very beneficial thing for Mick.

"But Mick never had that, unfortunately. He just had that relationship up until the skiing accident."

