Alesi Ferrari SMASHES Schumacher Jordan price at Paris auction

Ewan Gale

Tuesday 7 February 2023 13:54 - Updated: 14:28

A 1991 Ferrari 643 driven by Jean Alesi has sold for a staggering €3.66million at auction.

The striking car was driven by Frenchman Alesi and Gianni Morbidelli at the Australian, British and French Grands Prix, powered by a 3.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 producing over 700bhp.

The car has been presented in full running order and is eligible for historic racing events, including Formula Legends 3.5L and Ignition GP.

It is the second high-profile sale of a 1991 F1 car in Paris this month after Michael Schumacher's debut Jordan 191 sold for €1.3million [£1.15million approx] through Bonhams.

But Alesi's Ferrari sold for much more, fetching €3.66million [£3.27million approx] through RM Sotheby's.

