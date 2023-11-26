'Time for that WDC' - Piastri backed for greatness as historic rookie season ends

close global

Formula 1 fans have predicted a huge future for Oscar Piastri after the Australian driver recorded the best rookie season since Lewis Hamilton.

The McLaren newcomer finished with 97 points in 2023 to take ninth overall in the world drivers' championship. The incredible year is close to Hamilton's haul of 109 points in 2007, when he finished second overall.

Piastri was hugely impressive in 2023, recording back-to-back podiums in Japan and Qatar and helping McLaren to P4 in the constructors' standings.

He finished just behind McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi, admitting that he was happy with how his first full season went.

"It's been a really good season on the whole," Piastri told Sky Sports F1. "It's going to be a little bit weird going into next season and not be a rookie."

He ended the interview with Sky claiming that victories 'not too far away', and his large swathe of supporters online echo that sentiment, with some even predicting him to win the world championship in the future.

