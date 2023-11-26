'Time for that WDC' - Piastri backed for greatness as historic rookie season ends

Ronan Murphy

Sunday 26 November 2023 22:27

Formula 1 fans have predicted a huge future for Oscar Piastri after the Australian driver recorded the best rookie season since Lewis Hamilton.

The McLaren newcomer finished with 97 points in 2023 to take ninth overall in the world drivers' championship. The incredible year is close to Hamilton's haul of 109 points in 2007, when he finished second overall.

Piastri was hugely impressive in 2023, recording back-to-back podiums in Japan and Qatar and helping McLaren to P4 in the constructors' standings.

He finished just behind McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi, admitting that he was happy with how his first full season went.

"It's been a really good season on the whole," Piastri told Sky Sports F1. "It's going to be a little bit weird going into next season and not be a rookie."

He ended the interview with Sky claiming that victories 'not too far away', and his large swathe of supporters online echo that sentiment, with some even predicting him to win the world championship in the future.

Watch out Formula 1, Oscar Piastri is coming

oscar piastri rookie season is over so it’s time for that wdc pic.twitter.com/YUL3NSCMfK — famke 🌷🪐🏠💌🍒 (@foIklorewhore) November 26, 2023

oscar piastri is officially no longer a rookie in F1! his first season is over with 97 points under his name and i and so many others could not be prouder of him.



his journey with @McLarenF1 has only just begun and i can’t wait to see what he achieves these next few years.… pic.twitter.com/x4Lku77Y6I — saff (@lovepiastri) November 26, 2023

Oscar piastri isn’t a rookie anymore. pic.twitter.com/jjBFcLSiJN — Nour (@mclandoscar) November 26, 2023

oscar piastri getting 97 points in his rookie season is crazy good i can only hope he's proud of himself pic.twitter.com/nIzBtLv5Qn — queralt 🦞 (@femmeraikkonen) November 26, 2023

Oscar Piastri. The rookie that we don’t even consider a rookie 😭 2 podiums back to back may I add, a sprint pole and a sprint win. Genuinely what a year he’s had 🔥Next year trust me it’s over for the other 9 teams cause this guy is gonna be stronger than ever! Cant wait for ‘24 pic.twitter.com/ZvLmduWTCW — . (@NorrisSZN_) November 26, 2023