F1 News Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix session ABANDONED as FIA safety concerns emerge over circuit

Cal Gaunt

Friday 17 November 2023 06:28 - Updated: 06:28

A loose drain cover sparked safety concerns at the Las Vegas Grand Prix that ultimately led to FP1 being abandoned after just eight minutes of running.

Ricciardo issues telling Red Bull prediction over Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

Daniel Ricciardo has insisted that the Red Bull fridges will likely be empty during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend given the amount going on late at night in Sin City.

Verstappen among drivers DEFYING F1 with Vegas event snub

Max Verstappen has said that he had 'zero interest' in attending a party that Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali had told drivers to attend, and added that he feels 'not a lot of emotions' about the Las Vegas Grand Prix in general.

Piastri has his say on UNUSUAL Las Vegas Grand Prix entrance

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has revealed his thoughts on the spectacle at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, after an opening ceremony which included unusual entrances for the drivers.

F1 champion kicks off Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend with shock paddock wedding

The Las Vegas Grand Prix celebrations got underway in some style on Thursday night as the 1997 Formula 1 world champion, Jacques Villeneuve, got married in the paddock prior to the weekend of racing.

