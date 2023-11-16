Former F1 champion admits using Hamilton weakness as Red Bull urged to replace Perez – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Thursday 16 November 2023 00:27

Jenson Button has admitted that he attempted to use Lewis Hamilton's weaknesses to his advantage during their time together as team-mates, such is the 'cut-throat' nature of Formula 1.

Red Bull urged to REPLACE Perez with 'quieter' F1 star

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas could be the perfect choice to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull, says F1 pundit Peter Windsor.

EXCLUSIVE: Brawn F1 documentary producers thank Netflix amid 'manufactured' storyline claim

The executive producers for Disney's brand new documentary, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, have thanked Netflix for what they have done for the sport, despite claiming that they did not need to 'enhance' the storyline for the 2009 season.

FIA president delivers clear message on Andretti's F1 bid

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has insisted that Andretti's Formula 1 bid is "good for the sport" after Cadillac committed to building their own power unit.

Schumacher family awarded €100,000 over 'TASTELESS' headline

The family of Michael Schumacher was awarded €100,000 in compensation after a tasteless magazine headline insinuated that the seven-time world champion had died.

