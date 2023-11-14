F1 apologise as Hamilton is hit with Las Vegas ban - GPFans News Recap

Jay Winter

Tuesday 14 November 2023 23:57

Formula One's owners, Liberty Media, have issued an apology to the city of Las Vegas for the disruption in the lead-up to this weekend's grand prix.

Hamilton faces ban ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

As the Formula 1 spectacle prepares to take over the dazzling city of Las Vegas for the upcoming Grand Prix, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has implemented a strict ban on gambling for his team, including star driver Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen explains snubbing British royal family member at F1 Grand Prix

Max Verstappen isn't one for celebrity clamour, and that was only proved further as his tunnel vision mindset meant he gave Prince Harry short shrift in the Red Bull garage ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

F1 superstar launches NUDE calendar in charity stunt

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has released a nude calendar to raise money for Movember.

