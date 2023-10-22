F1 News Today: FIA make changes as Verstappen fends off Hamilton and Mercedes face double punishment
F1 News
F1 News Today: FIA make changes as Verstappen fends off Hamilton and Mercedes face double punishment
The FIA have extended certain parts of the track at the Circuit of the Americas, after they held conversations with both Formula 1 drivers and teams.
➡️ READ MORE
Russell misery continues as Mercedes star handed FURTHER penalty
George Russell has been handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during the US Grand Prix sprint race.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 Sprint Results - United States Grand Prix 2023 official times
Max Verstappen extended his already insurmountable lead at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings with victory in the sprint race at the US Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton issues positive Mercedes verdict over F1 progress
Lewis Hamilton believes that Mercedes have improved from Friday’s sessions and will able to compete with the leaders in both Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s grand prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Verstappen TOYS with F1 rivals with telling US Grand Prix prediction
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that his poor qualifying performance at the United States Grand Prix will make the race 'more fun'.
➡️ READ MORE
Button makes Ricciardo F1 revelation with BROKEN HAND story
Ex-Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has revealed that during the 2013 season with McLaren he competed the Japanese Grand Prix with a broken hand, not dissimilar to the injury Daniel Ricciardo is recovering from.
➡️ READ MORE