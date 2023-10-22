F1 News Today: FIA make changes as Verstappen fends off Hamilton and Mercedes face double punishment

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 22 October 2023 05:57

The FIA have extended certain parts of the track at the Circuit of the Americas, after they held conversations with both Formula 1 drivers and teams.

Russell misery continues as Mercedes star handed FURTHER penalty

George Russell has been handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during the US Grand Prix sprint race.

F1 Sprint Results - United States Grand Prix 2023 official times

Max Verstappen extended his already insurmountable lead at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings with victory in the sprint race at the US Grand Prix.

Hamilton issues positive Mercedes verdict over F1 progress

Lewis Hamilton believes that Mercedes have improved from Friday’s sessions and will able to compete with the leaders in both Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s grand prix.

Verstappen TOYS with F1 rivals with telling US Grand Prix prediction

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has said that his poor qualifying performance at the United States Grand Prix will make the race 'more fun'.

Button makes Ricciardo F1 revelation with BROKEN HAND story

Ex-Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button has revealed that during the 2013 season with McLaren he competed the Japanese Grand Prix with a broken hand, not dissimilar to the injury Daniel Ricciardo is recovering from.

