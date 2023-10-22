F1 Sprint Results - United States Grand Prix 2023 official times

Chris Deeley

Max Verstappen extended his already insurmountable lead at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' standings with victory in the sprint race at the US Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton made the most of his second row start on the grid, along with his Mercedes upgrades, to be best of the rest behind the three-time world champion, having run him close in the early laps.

Hamilton ended up putting together a heft gap to the drivers fighting for the last step of the podium, showing his pace and his famous mastery of the Texan circuit.

Only one driver failed to finish the 19 laps – Lance Stroll, struck with the brake disc issue which put him out of FP1 on Friday.

Here is a full rundown on how things finished in Austin.

United States Grand Prix 2023 sprint results

The final classification from Austin is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +9.465s

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +17.987s

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +18.863s

5. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +22.928s

6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +28.307s

7. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +32.403s

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +34.250s (including 5-second penalty)

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +34.567s

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +42.403s

11. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +44.986s

12. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri] - +45.509s

13. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +49.086s

14. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +49.733s

15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +56.650s

16. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1:04.401s

17. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1:07.972s

18. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1:17.122s

19. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1:11.449s

20. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - DNF

