F1 News Today: Marko breaks silence on Red Bull axe reports as Ricciardo return confirmed and Perez speaks out

Dan Davis

Thursday 19 October 2023 05:57

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that he will "decide when and how to stop", after speculation that he may be forced out of the door by the team.

Perez makes surprise Verstappen comparison as Red Bull pressure builds

Sergio Perez has admitted it is sometimes a "challenge" to be Max Verstappen's team-mate, but insisted that he and the three-time world champion "get on well" for the most part.

F1 team confirm Ricciardo return

AlphaTauri have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will return to the Formula 1 grid this weekend at the US Grand Prix.

Horner responds to rumours of Red Bull F1 feud with Marko

Christian Horner has firmly rebuffed accusations of his involvement in any move to oust Helmut Marko from Red Bull, stressing the significant role the senior advisor has played in his own career.

Ricciardo told what he must do to earn Red Bull move

Nico Rosberg has suggested that the chance of Daniel Ricciardo winning another F1 race is "remote" as the driver attempts to take a step up on the grid.

Hamilton's conflict with Russell 'heating up', F1 champion warns

Former Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg has weighed in on how the conflict between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell is "heating up" during Toto Wolff's temporary absence from the grid.

