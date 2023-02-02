F1 race winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille dies aged 80

Sam Hall

Thursday 2 February 2023 18:27 - Updated: 19:41

Two-time F1 race winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille has died, aged 80.

Jabouille completed two stints in F1 between 1974-75 and 1977-81, these periods separated by a championship-winning F2 campaign.

Although the Frenchman drove for Frank Williams Racing Cars, Surtees, Tyrrell and Ligier, he became synonymous with the Renault team with which he contested four seasons.

Joining the manufacturer in his comeback year in 1977, Renault fielded Jabouille at five races with little success - four retirements and one failure to qualify.

This set an unfortunate trend for his career with the Parisian enduring dreadfully bad reliability throughout.

But his breakthrough result came at the 1979 French Grand Prix when he not only qualified on pole position, leading team-mate Rene Arnoux as Renault locked out the front row, but he converted this into a dominant victory, taking the flag ahead of Gilles Villeneuve by 14 seconds.

Jabouille took his second and final victory one year later in Austria but ended his F1 career with a record of just 10 classified finished from 49 starts.

Prior to joining the F1 grid, Jabouille had enjoyed moderate success in sportscar racing, registering back-to-back third-place finishes for Matra in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1973 and '74.

And it was in this discipline that Jabouille thrived after F1, competing for Renault, Sauber and Peugeot, again finishing third with the latter in 1992 and '93.

Jabouille would continue to enjoy a brief period at the helm of the Peugeot team but was replaced in 1995.

